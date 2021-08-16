Galectin Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.03

Aug. 16, 2021 9:04 AM ETGalectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.03.
  • As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $31.6 million of cash and cash equivalents.
  • Shares are down 2.37% PM.
  • The Company believes it has sufficient cash, including availability under the line of credit, to fund currently planned operations and research and development activities through at least September 30, 2022.
  • The Company expects that it will require more cash to fund operations after September 30, 2022, and believes it will be able to obtain additional financing as needed.
