Galectin Therapeutics EPS beats by $0.03
Aug. 16, 2021 9:04 AM ETGalectin Therapeutics Inc. (GALT)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Galectin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GALT): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.15 beats by $0.03.
- As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $31.6 million of cash and cash equivalents.
- Press Release
- Shares are down 2.37% PM.
- The Company believes it has sufficient cash, including availability under the line of credit, to fund currently planned operations and research and development activities through at least September 30, 2022.
- The Company expects that it will require more cash to fund operations after September 30, 2022, and believes it will be able to obtain additional financing as needed.