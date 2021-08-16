Turning Point Therapeutics initiates early-stage repotrectinib cancer study

  • Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) announces the initiation of the first cohort of its Phase 1b/2 TRIDENT-2 combination study of lead investigational drug repotrectinib.
  • The Phase 1b portion of the study will examine the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics, and any early signals of efficacy of repotrectinib in combination with trametinib in patients with KRAS G12D mutated advanced solid tumors.
  • After determination of a recommended Phase 2 combination dose, the study includes a Phase 2 dose expansion portion with the primary endpoint of objective response rate.
  • Results from preclinical studies found that repotrectinib in combination with trametinib was more effective than single-agent trametinib in patient-derived KRAS mutant G12D lung cancer models, the company said.
