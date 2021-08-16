China Finance Online slips on announcing new private placement of ordinary shares
Aug. 16, 2021 9:16 AM ETChina Finance Online Co. Limited (JRJC)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- China Finance Online (NASDAQ:JRJC) is down -41.44% pre-market after announcing a private placement of ordinary shares and warrants.
- The company entered into a securities purchase agreement with an accredited investor for a private placement, pursuant to which it will issue 5,743,000 ordinary shares (exchangeable to 114,860 ADSs) for an aggregate purchase price of $773,700. Each ADS represents 50 ordinary shares of the company.
- Additionally, the company will offer two warrants to the investor to (i) purchase up to 57,430 ADSs, at an exercise price of $9.42 per ADS and (ii) to purchase up to 57,430 ADSs, at an exercise price of $10.42 per ADS. These warrants will be exercisable in whole or in part for 5 years subject to customary conditions.
- Subject to customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in the near future.
