Mohamed El-Erian: Lack of Fed taper is the biggest economic risk
Aug. 16, 2021 9:48 AM ETBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Mohamed El-Erian, former PIMCO CEO and the current chief economic adviser at Allianz, said Monday that the biggest risk to the economy comes if the Federal Reserve does not taper its asset purchases soon enough.
- Speaking to CNBC, El-Erian, who has long advocated tighter Fed policy, said delaying the process of cutting back on asset purchases could force the central bank to make more dramatic policy decisions later on.
- "They should get going and they should've gotten going earlier," he said.
- El-Erian contended that a delay in Fed action raises the chances of a policy mistake or a "market accident," with massive central bank liquidity creating conditions where market participants start to ignore fundamentals.
- The former PIMCO CEO predicted that the market will start responding to the prospect of a Fed taper once Chairman Jerome Powell begins discussing the topic.
- El-Erian didn't think that markets would collapse in the face of a potential taper, because Wall Street will understand the reasoning behind the move.
- "I don't think this is a collapse situation. This is a 'let's get more sober' situation," he said.
- El-Erian predicted that Powell would likely start talking about a taper in September at the end of the Fed's regularly scheduled meeting on Sept. 22.
- The Allianz adviser said he did not expect the Fed chair to begin discussing a cutback in the central bank's asset purchases at a high-profile speech in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, scheduled for later this month.
- For more on the Fed's timeline to scale back its asset purchases, check out comments from earlier this month from Federal Reserve Gov. Christopher Waller, who also thinks that the announcement of a Fed taper could come in September.