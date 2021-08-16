Warner Music Group signs deal to represent Madonna's entire body of work
Aug. 16, 2021 9:56 AM ETWarner Music Group Corp. (WMG)By: SA News Team
- Warner Music Group (WMG -0.1%) announces that the company will now represent Madonna's entire body of work across recorded music and publishing.
- The partnership revitalizes Warner's almost 40-year relationship with Madonna, the best-selling female artist of all time with over 300 million records sold, and Warner will reissue her entire catalog over the next few years.
- The new agreement includes 17 studio albums, along with singles, recordings, live albums, and more.
- “For the first time, Madonna will personally curate expansive deluxe editions for many of her landmark albums, as well as introduce unique releases for special events, and much more,” Warner said.
