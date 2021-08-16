Children's Place rallies as parents scramble for school uniforms
Aug. 16, 2021 9:56 AM ETThe Children's Place, Inc. (PLCE)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- The Children's Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) gains after B. Riley Securities upgrades the retailer to a Buy rating from Neutral.
- Analyst Susan Anderson and team expect uniforms to be in high demand this fall as most schools return to in-person learning. "Additionally, our store and online checks show higher prices on upgraded features in key items such as stretch denim as well as new fashion items such as girl's sweaters, as well as lower promos as inventory remains lean," updates the firm.
- Google search trends seem to confirm that parents are scrambling to find uniforms.
- Shares of Children's Place have already doubled this year and traded at a new high of $106.98 early in today's session.