Peak Fintech forays into North America through Cubeler acquisition

Aug. 16, 2021 Peak Fintech (OTCQX:PKKFF)
  • Peak Fintech (OTCQX:PKKFF +6.1%) to acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Montreal-based Cubeler, an analytics and AI company.
  • The company developed and owns the world-wide commercial rights to the technology at the core of Peak's Business Hub.
  • Peak will acquire 100% of the issued and outstanding shares of Cubeler in exchange for $1M in cash and 11.13M Peak shares (~10% of its issued and outstanding common shares).
  • The shares will initially be restricted for a four-month period post which 50% of the shares will be free-trading and the remaining 50% will be released and become free-trading over a two-year period.
  • "It not only gives us complete autonomy on the technology responsible for generating 90% of our revenue, but just as important, allows us to begin the next phase of our vision for the Business Hub, which is to create a global ecosystem of businesses and financial institutions where analytics and AI are used to conduct business more efficiently," CEO Johnson Joseph commented.
  • With Cubeler acquisition and expansion to North America having a significant impact on its future revenue, Peak will revise the earlier issued revenue guidance post transaction closure.
  • Acquisition is expected to close on or prior to Sep.30.
