Perfect Company launches ProMeasur Solution debuting at the Welbilt
Aug. 16, 2021 10:10 AM ETWBTBy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Perfect Company launches Perfect ProMeasure debuting at the Welbilt (WBT +0.0%) and Delfield display at the International Pizza Expo and Conference August 17-19th at the Las Vegas Convention Center.
- Perfect ProMeasure software and a compatible scale deliver accurate recipe execution enabling foodservice and restaurant kitchens to increase profitability, better control food cost, lessen waste and improve customer satisfaction.
- Co-Founder and CEO, “While the solution applies to any type of food or menu, our launch with Delfield is focused on cheese portioning for pizzas, which is a significant opportunity for food cost management in pizzerias. We look forward to demonstrating to Pizza Expo attendees how the combined solution reduces food cost and increases speed of service at the booth with Welbilt and Delfield.”