Metatron takes controlling interest in Mountain Green
Aug. 16, 2021 10:12 AM ETMetatron, Inc. (MRNJ)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Mobile and web technology specialist Metatron (OTCPK:MRNJ) has purchased a controlling interest in e-commerce company Mountain Green.
- The two companies plan to conduct a shared rollout of multiple websites and apps geared towards gaming, entertainment, and lifestyle categories.
- Mountain Green currently sells electronic devices, nutritional supplements and digital content under various popular brand names on the web, Amazon, and most social media platforms.
- The company has already added to Metatron’s balance sheet since deal closing. It also brings to the table its thousands of customers and multiple digital properties along with its marketing savvy.
- Meanwhile, Metatron is looking to set up a crypto bot fund that will be actively managed with proprietary bots that trade automatically based on proprietary technical indicators. The company plans to conduct additional testing before opening the fund to the public.