Ultra Electronics agrees to £2.6B Cobham takeover
Aug. 16, 2021 10:19 AM ETUltra Electronics Holdings plc (UEHPF), CBHMYUEHPYBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- U.K.'s Ultra Electronics (OTC:UEHPF) agrees to be bought by rival defense and aerospace firm Cobham (OTCPK:CBHMY) in a £2.57B ($3.56B) takeover.
- The companies say they agreed to a deal at £35/share, more than 40% higher than Ultra's all-time record share price.
- Ultra is a key supplier to the U.K. Royal Navy, and Cobham says it will offer will offer binding and enforceable commitments to the U.K. government, and plans to start talks with the government over detailed terms.
- Cobham is owned by U.S. investment firm Advent since a £4B deal in 2020.