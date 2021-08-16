Gator Capital sees opportunity in small banks despite epic run earlier this year
Aug. 16, 2021 10:40 AM ETSPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)ESQBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor
- Gator Capital Management said in a letter to investors that small banks present "a very good opportunity" despite an "epic run" in late 2020 and early 2021.
- Specifically, the fund pointed to Esquire Financial Holdings (NASDAQ:ESQ) as a small bank it purchased during the quarter.
- Gator said the Long Island-based financial institution, which caters to the banking market for attorneys, has a very low-cost deposit franchise.
- The fund also sees "a disconnect between Esquire’s growth and its valuation" because the stock was removed from the Russell 2000 in June, which forced index funds tracking the Russell to sell ESQ.
- "We think Esquire is a cheap small bank with attractive growth in a unique niche," Gator said in a fund letter released this month. "We believe the bank has a long runway for growth and should have a valuation significantly higher than the current valuation."
- Looking at the sector as a whole, Gator argued that the doubling of the SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) from September 2020 to mid-March 2021 merely took regional banks from a state of "extremely undervalued" to one of being "fairly valued."
- Gator contended that large banks received a boost from the recent rally in financials, which it says always draws interest to the larger institutions first.
- This mismatch between big and small banks creates an opportunity for the small-cap bank stocks, which are trading at lower valuations.
