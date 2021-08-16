Kirin plans to begin selling Japanese whiskey in the United States - Nikkei
Aug. 16, 2021 10:43 AM ETKirin Holdings Company, Limited (KNBWF), KNBWYBy: SA News Team
- Kirin Holdings will begin exporting its Japanese-made whiskey to the United States next month, says Nikkei.
- The company hopes to sell its bottles of whiskey at approximately 900 liquor stores and high-end restaurants for $95 each.
- The whiskey will be marketed with a wineglass in 12 states, similar to Kirin's whiskey promotion in Japan.
- Whiskey is now Japan's largest alcoholic beverage export, surpassing sake for the first time in twenty years.
- The United States is one of the top whiskey markets with 35% of sales worldwide, yet the country purchases only 3% of Japanese whiskey worldwide.
- Kirin hopes to sell 4,000 cases of Fuji whiskey in Japan and 740 cases in the U.S. The company sold 1,630 cases in 2020 and began exporting to France in October of last year.
- Read why Seeking Alpha contributor Karetta Advisors is bearish on Kirin stock here.