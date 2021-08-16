Tencent Music falls on report of plan to delay Hong Kong listing
Aug. 16, 2021 11:14 AM ETTencent Music Entertainment Group (TME), NTESBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor2 Comments
- Tencent Music Entertainment (NYSE:TME) dropped 7.1% on a report that it may delay a $5B Hong Kong IPO until next year.
- Tencent Music (TME) management appears to be leaning toward putting off a share sale unit next year when market and regulatory pressures have ease, Nikkei reported earlier, citing people familiar.
- The Tencent Music (TME) reported comes after rival Cloud Village, a unit of NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES), last week decided to delay a $1B IPO in Hong Kong.
- In February, Tencent Music (TME) chooses banks for $5B Hong Kong IPO within year.
- Tencent Music (TME) is scheduled to release Q2 earnings earnings after the market close today.