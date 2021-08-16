T-Mobile probing alleged data breach affecting 100 million; stock dips 3%

  • T-Mobile (TMUS -3.4%) is looking into a claim of a massive data breach - a hacker claiming to sell data tied to 100 million people that came from the company's servers.
  • The carrier is investigating a forum post that doesn't mention T-Mobile, but the alleged seller has told Motherboard that they have social security numbers, phone numbers, names, physical addresses, unique phone identifiers and driver license info from the company's servers.
  • The seller is asking for six bitcoin - about $270,000 - for a subset of the data holding 30 million SSNs and driver license numbers.
  • T-Mobile responds that it's aware of the forum post and is investigating its validity.
