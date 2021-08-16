JPMorgan Chase credit card delinquencies, charge-offs fall again in July
Aug. 16, 2021 11:29 AM ETJPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM)By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor1 Comment
- JPMorgan Chase (JPM -1.2%) credit card net charge-off rate falls to 1.14% from 1.30% in June and 2.03% in July 2020.
- Delinquency rate of 0.64% ticks down from 0.67% in June and 0.99% in July 2020.
- So far, for the credit card issuers who have disclosed July metrics, most have continued to see delinquencies and net charge-offs decline. That backs up the banks' optimism in Q2 reports that they wouldn't need to hold as much in reserves to cover credit losses. As a result, many banks released some of their reserves. For example, JPMorgan (NYSE:JPM) posted a credit cost net benefit of $2.3B in Q2 2021.