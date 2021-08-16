Blue Origin sues NASA in action that could delay moon plans with SpaceX
Aug. 16, 2021
- Blue Origin (BORGN) files a lawsuit against NASA and the moon program over the awarding of the lunar lander contract to SpaceX (SPACE). The legal action threatens to trigger another "procedural pause" to SpaceX’s contract and add a major obstacle to NASA's race to land astronauts on the Moon by 2024.
- Details on the filing with the U.S. Court of Federal Claims are shrouded behind a protective order, according to The Verge. Blue Origin has already lost a protest with the Government Accountability Office, which prompted the Jeff Bezos-led company to publicly air complaints about SpaceX and its "heightened" risk plan for the Starship.
- Naturally, Elon Musk is not silent about the attack. "The sad thing is that even if Santa Claus suddenly made their hardware real for free, the first thing you’d want to do is cancel it," tweeted Musk on the Blue Origin development.
- It was just a month ago that Blue Origin seemed to be riding high after a successful space tourism flight.