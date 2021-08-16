Pfizer/BioNTech submit early-stage COVID-19 booster shot data to the U.S. FDA
Aug. 16, 2021 11:45 AM ETPfizer Inc. (PFE), BNTXBy: SA News Team14 Comments
- Pfizer (PFE -0.7%) and BioNTech (BNTX -9.2%) have submitted early-stage data to the U.S. FDA to support the evaluation of a third, or booster, dose of the companies’ COVID-19 vaccine.
- In the study, participants received a 30-µg booster dose of BNT162b2 eight to nine months after receiving the second dose.
- The third dose elicited significantly higher neutralizing antibodies against the initial SARS-CoV-2 virus (wild type) compared to the levels observed after the two-dose primary series, as well as against the Beta variant and the highly infectious Delta variant, the companies said.
- Phase 3 results evaluating the third dose are expected shortly and will be submitted to the FDA, the EMA and other regulatory authorities worldwide.
- The data from the early-stage trial will be submitted to the European Medicines Agency (EMA) and other regulatory authorities in the coming weeks.
- The U.S. FDA had amended the emergency use authorizations granted for Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, allowing their use as booster shots.
- Biden administration is preparing a plan to rollout COVID-19 booster vaccines for some sections in the population as early as this fall, The New York Times reported, citing people familiar with the matter, on Saturday.