Germany to sell up to a quarter of its Lufthansa shares after positive development at the company

  • Germany plans to sell up to 25% of its stake in airline company Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF +1.8%) over the next few weeks, the German finance agency announced today.
  • Lufthansa sold a 20% stake to the German government for €300M as part of a government $10.1B bailout during the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Germany will sell all of its holdings, now worth over €1B, by the end of 2023. The German government and Lufthansa both want the company to return to being a private company as soon as possible.
  • Shareholders of Lufthansa have approved a potential capital increase of €5.5B as the company will issue new shares to pay back bailout money to taxpayers.
  • In the company's earnings call, Lufthansa executives said that they expect the company to be EBITDA positive in the third quarter.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.