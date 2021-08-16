Germany to sell up to a quarter of its Lufthansa shares after positive development at the company
Aug. 16, 2021 11:44 AM ETDeutsche Lufthansa AG (DLAKF), DLAKYBy: SA News Team3 Comments
- Germany plans to sell up to 25% of its stake in airline company Lufthansa (OTCQX:DLAKF +1.8%) over the next few weeks, the German finance agency announced today.
- Lufthansa sold a 20% stake to the German government for €300M as part of a government $10.1B bailout during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Germany will sell all of its holdings, now worth over €1B, by the end of 2023. The German government and Lufthansa both want the company to return to being a private company as soon as possible.
- Shareholders of Lufthansa have approved a potential capital increase of €5.5B as the company will issue new shares to pay back bailout money to taxpayers.
- In the company's earnings call, Lufthansa executives said that they expect the company to be EBITDA positive in the third quarter.