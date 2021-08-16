Teva suffers setback in patent dispute over migraine drug

law legal
utah778/iStock via Getty Images

  • Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA -0.2%) has lost its claim to six patents linked to a migraine drug Ajovy, Bloomberg reports. However, the court has upheld the ruling regarding three other patents.
  • The Court dispute follows an infringement suit filed by Teva (NYSE:TEVA) against Eli Lilly (LLY +1.4%) in federal court in Boston after the latter won the FDA approval for competing drug Emgality.
  • Lilly (NYSE:LLY) had argued that all nine patents were invalid, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled that only six patents were invalid and upheld a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on the rest.
  • Both Ajovy and Emgality are CGRP inhibitors. For Teva (TEVA), sales of Ajovy in North America rose ~35.3% YoY in Q1 2021, making up ~2.4% of its sales in the region.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.