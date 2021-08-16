Teva suffers setback in patent dispute over migraine drug
- Teva Pharmaceutical (TEVA -0.2%) has lost its claim to six patents linked to a migraine drug Ajovy, Bloomberg reports. However, the court has upheld the ruling regarding three other patents.
- The Court dispute follows an infringement suit filed by Teva (NYSE:TEVA) against Eli Lilly (LLY +1.4%) in federal court in Boston after the latter won the FDA approval for competing drug Emgality.
- Lilly (NYSE:LLY) had argued that all nine patents were invalid, but the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit has ruled that only six patents were invalid and upheld a ruling by the Patent Trial and Appeal Board on the rest.
- Both Ajovy and Emgality are CGRP inhibitors. For Teva (TEVA), sales of Ajovy in North America rose ~35.3% YoY in Q1 2021, making up ~2.4% of its sales in the region.