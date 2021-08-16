Paycor HCM gains after getting several buy ratings following IPO

  • Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR) rose 2.7% after being initiated at several Wall Street firms following its IPO last month.
  • The human capital firm received a buy rating at Stifel with a $39 price target and expects that the company will return to "mid-teens," top-line growth, while posting increasing levels of profitability and expanding FCF over the coming years.
  • Paycor (PYCR) received a buy rating and $41 PT at Truist, writing that the company is a share gainer in a $26B addressable market.
  • Baird started the company with an outperform rating and $42 PT and expects it to see share gains through "multiple levers including geographic expansion."
  • Not every firm started Paycor (PYCR) at buy. Deutsche Bank initiated the company with a hold rating and $38 PT. JPMorgan also started with a hold rating and $34 PT, writing the that the stock "seems a little frothy here."
  • Last week, Citi cuts ADP to Neutral on lower risk/reward upside.
