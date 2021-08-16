Office REITs dip as State Street leaves New York City
Aug. 16, 2021
- A number of office REIT stocks slip after news that State Street is vacating its offices in New York City. SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG), the largest publicly traded landlord of New York City office properties, falls 1.1%.
- JBG Smith (NYSE:JBGS) stock drops 1.2%. Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE), with properties in New York City and San Francisco, slips 0.8%. Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), which focuses on coastal markets including NYC, only slips 0.2%.
- REITs focusing on markets principally in the Sunbelt markets see smaller declines — Highwoods Properties (HIW -0.1%) and Cousins Properties (CUZ -0.2%).
