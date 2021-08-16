Keysight Technologies launches Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software

Aug. 16, 2021 12:18 PM ETKeysight Technologies, Inc. (KEYS)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
  • Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) has introduced a new cloud-based software to speed analysis of a mobile operator’s 5G radio access network (RAN) performance.
  • Keysight Nemo 5G RAN Analytics software is based on a centralized, web-based data management platform for enterprise-level analytics and reporting. It combines an intuitive user interface with data analytics, built on artificial intelligence and machine learning frameworks, to efficiently manage large amounts of data captured in a live 5G network.
  • The software allows users to automate a wide range of activities, such as data throughput, radio frequency and voice performance analysis; creating, managing and distributing customizable reports and dashboards; near real-time drill down diagnostics; identification of network issues and root-cause analysis; performance analysis of over-the-top (OTT) applications; and benchmarking performance of devices and cellular networks.
