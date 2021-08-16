BEST Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETBEST Inc. (BEST)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor
- BEST (NYSE:BEST) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.19 (vs. 2Q20: $0.01) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.3B (+8.3% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, BEST has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.