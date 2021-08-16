What to expect from Sea's Q2 earnings
Aug. 16, 2021 12:52 PM ETSea Limited (SE)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor6 Comments
- Singapore-based tech conglomerate Sea (NYSE:SE) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (+27.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.01B (+55.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 1 year, SE has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- Sea reported total GAAP revenue of $1.8B (+146.7% Y/Y) in 1Q21, topping estimates by $20M. Adjusted EBITDA was $88.1M, compared with -$69.9M in prior year quarter, but fell below the $172.9M consensus.
- Through its subsidiaries, Garena (gaming), SeaMoney (fintech), and Shopee (e-commerce), Sea is positioned to be the main beneficiary of multiple Southeast Asia e-commerce and digital payment tailwinds over the next decade, as per a recent analysis published on SA.
- Shopee, Sea's e-commerce subsidiary, has rapidly become the most popular e-commerce choice in Southeast Asia and is also testing Latin American markets, having recently expanded its reach to Brazil and Mexico.
- Shopee witnessed incredible growth in 2020:
- Meanwhile, Garena's game, 'Free Fall,' is grossing more than $1B per year, providing the firepower needed for Sea's e-commerce and financial technology services. In 1Q21, Free Fire continued to be the highest grossing mobile game in Latin America, Southeast Asia and India, according to App Annie. Videogame industry sales have been rising, registering the third straight monthly gain in July. Sales rose 10% from a year ago to hit a July record $4.6B, according to NPD Group.
- Furthermore, there has been a strong growth in the adoption of SeaMoney’s offerings. Mobile wallet total payment volume exceeded $3.4B in the first quarter, more than triple of that of the first quarter of 2020.