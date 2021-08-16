American Express credit card metrics maintain strength in July
Aug. 16, 2021 1:04 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor
- American Express's (AXP -0.5%) delinquency rate and net write-off rate stay at robust levels in July on a M/M basis.
- The delinquency rate, which is defined as the percentage of total loans that are 30 days past due, remains at 0.6% from June, and falls from 1.40% in July 2020.
- U.S. consumer card member net write-off rate of 0.7% is unchanged from June, but down from 2.03% in July 2020.
- Small business card member net write-off rate of 0.5% improves from 0.6% in the prior two months; delinquency rate of 0.4% remains the same from the prior month, up from 0.5% in May.
- Previously, (July 15) American Express (NYSE:AXP) credit card quality stays strong in June amid fiscal support.