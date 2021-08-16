American Express credit card metrics maintain strength in July

Aug. 16, 2021 1:04 PM ETAmerican Express Company (AXP)By: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor

American express card extreme close up
adamdodd/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

  • American Express's (AXP -0.5%) delinquency rate and net write-off rate stay at robust levels in July on a M/M basis.
  • The delinquency rate, which is defined as the percentage of total loans that are 30 days past due, remains at 0.6% from June, and falls from 1.40% in July 2020.
  • U.S. consumer card member net write-off rate of 0.7% is unchanged from June, but down from 2.03% in July 2020.
  • Small business card member net write-off rate of 0.5% improves from 0.6% in the prior two months; delinquency rate of 0.4% remains the same from the prior month, up from 0.5% in May.
  • Previously, (July 15) American Express (NYSE:AXP) credit card quality stays strong in June amid fiscal support.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.