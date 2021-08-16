United Wholesale Mortgage stock slides with gain margin outlook under pressure
- UWM Holdings (NYSE:UWMC) stock drops 8.5% after its Q2 gain margin, a measure of profitability, trails the average analyst estimate. Furthermore, the company's guidance indicates the metric could fall further in Q3.
- The Q2 gain margin of 81 basis points misses the 85 bps Visible Alpha consensus and sank from 291 bps in Q1.
- The company expects its gain margin to be 75 to 100 basis points in Q3, lower than the Visible Alpha estimate of 91 bps.
- The company, known as United Wholesale Mortgage, expects Q3 production of $57B-62B vs. $59.2B in posted in Q2 2021; that guidance range, though, is comfortably above Visible Alpha's consensus of $48.1B.
- Q2 originations of $59.2B increased from $43.1B in Q1 2021 and from $31.1B in Q2 2020.
- Q2 purchase originations of $24.1B rose 288% Y/Y.
