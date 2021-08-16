La-Z-Boy Q1 2022 Earnings Preview
Aug. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETLa-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) is scheduled to announce Q1 earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.57 (+216.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $485.96M (+70.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LZB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.