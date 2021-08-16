Eneti Q2 2021 Earnings Preview
Aug. 16, 2021 1:03 PM ETEneti Inc. (NETI)By: Deepa Sarvaiya, SA News Editor
- Eneti (NYSE:NETI) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.11 (+101.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $23.89M (-8.7% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, NETI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.