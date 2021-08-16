PG&E upgraded to Buy at RBC as California law provides downside protection
Aug. 16, 2021 12:56 PM ETPG&E Corporation (PCG)By: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- PG&E (PCG +0.2%) is little changed even after RBC upgrades shares to Outperform from Sector Perform with a $14 price target.
- PG&E "remains a risky investment within a utility context due to ongoing concerns with wildfires, [but] the risk/reward is currently skewed to the upside," RBC's Shelby Tucker writes. "The Dixie fire is an overhang, but the construct of AB 1054, should PCG be found negligent in starting the fire, provides reasonable downside protection."
- AB 1054 is California's controversial wildfire reliability law in which power companies can only access the state's insurance fund after obtaining a safety certification issued by the state.
- Beyond wildfire risk, Tucker sees strong rate base growth driven by the need to prepare California's electric grid for net zero carbon requirements.
- "There is new energy in the form of CEO Patti Poppe and her executive team that suggests a greater focus on performance and accountability," Tucker also writes.
- PG&E have traded higher since its upbeat investor day last week.