ESSA Pharma at an eight-month low after delaying data read from prostate cancer trial

Aug. 16, 2021

  • ESSA Pharma (EPIX -34.3%) has lost over a third after the company pushed back the timeline for anticipated data readout from an early-stage trial for EPI-7386 in prostate cancer.
  • An oral, small molecule that selectively inhibits the N-terminal domain of the androgen receptor, EPI-7386 is currently undergoing early-stage studies as a potential monotherapy in patients with late-stage metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC").
  • In May, the company expected to provide a clinical update from the program in Q4 2021. However, announcing Q3 results for fiscal 2021 on Monday, ESSA (NASDAQ:EPIX) CEO David R. Parkinson suggested a clinical readout is only likely in the first half of 2022.
  • The company also indicated its plans to expand the enrollment of the trial with higher dose cohorts and submit a protocol amendment to include less heavily pre-treated patients.
  • “Given the favorable tolerability of the drug and the wide therapeutic window seen in preclinical studies, we plan to enroll additional higher dose cohorts using a twice-daily (BID) dosing schedule to further enhance patient drug exposures,” Parkinson noted.
  • “In addition, we are planning to file a protocol amendment to focus further monotherapy development in less heavily pretreated patients in whom we believe the androgen receptor pathway continues to be the primary driver of tumor growth.”
  • Soon after establishing the recommended Phase 2 dose in H1 2022, ESSA (EPIX) expects to expand the Phase 1b study.
  • Read the initial Phase 1 data disclosed by the company for EPI-7386 in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.
