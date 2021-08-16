Avangrid reportedly wins one holdout in battle for approval for PNM deal in New Mexico

Aug. 16, 2021 1:35 PM ETPNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), AGRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments

Electricity workers and pylon silhouette
zhengzaishuru/iStock via Getty Images

  • Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) appears to have won a big endorsement for its planned purchase of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) as it tries to gain approval in New Mexico.
  • Peter Gould, a lawyer for NM Area, which had previously been opposed to the combination, said at a hearing on Friday, that he now is favor of the deal, although final wording on changes to the settlement agreement is still being finalized, according to a CTFN report.
  • If NM AREA agrees to the settlement, five intervenors have still not signed the agreement, including the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's staff and Bernalillo County.
  • The New Mexico regulator began its hearing last week on the deal and it's scheduled to end on Friday.
  • New Mexico is the final regulator that needs to approve the transaction.
  • Last month, PNM Resources EPS beats by $0.09, beats on revenue.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.