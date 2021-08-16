Avangrid reportedly wins one holdout in battle for approval for PNM deal in New Mexico
Aug. 16, 2021 1:35 PM ETPNM Resources, Inc. (PNM), AGRBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) appears to have won a big endorsement for its planned purchase of PNM Resources (NYSE:PNM) as it tries to gain approval in New Mexico.
- Peter Gould, a lawyer for NM Area, which had previously been opposed to the combination, said at a hearing on Friday, that he now is favor of the deal, although final wording on changes to the settlement agreement is still being finalized, according to a CTFN report.
- If NM AREA agrees to the settlement, five intervenors have still not signed the agreement, including the New Mexico Public Regulation Commission's staff and Bernalillo County.
- The New Mexico regulator began its hearing last week on the deal and it's scheduled to end on Friday.
- New Mexico is the final regulator that needs to approve the transaction.
