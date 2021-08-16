Baudax Bio jumps over 10% to post biggest intra-day gain since February
Aug. 16, 2021 1:45 PM ETBaudax Bio, Inc. (BXRX)By: Dulan Lokuwithana, SA News Editor
- Baudax Bio (BXRX +12.3%) has added more than a tenth in value so far nearly ten times the average volume for the past 65-day period to record its biggest one-day gain since February.
- However, the stock has lost more than 40% in the year to underperform the broader market, as the below graph indicates.
- The recent Q2 2021 results could not avert the downtrend after lower-than-expected financials dragged the stock nearly 7% on the day of the earnings release.
- However, Wall Street is overwhelmingly bullish on the commercial stage nano-cap pharmaceutical company.
- Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) is currently advancing the commercial rollout of ANJESO (meloxicam), an FDA-approved intravenous analgesic indicated for the management of moderate to severe pain. The sales of ANJESO dropped to $0.22M in Q2 2021 compared to $0.3M in the previous year’s quarter.
- In March, Seeking Alpha contributor Fini BioInvestments predicted that the company share price would climb more than two times if Baudax Bio (BXRX +12.3%) can successfully ramp up ANJESO sales and market its current candidates in the pipeline.