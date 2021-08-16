Choice Hotels is a top hotel stock pick at Wells Fargo
Aug. 16, 2021 2:33 PM ETChoice Hotels International, Inc. (CHH)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor
- Wells Fargo lifts estimates across the board on Choice Hotels International (CHH -0.4%) as it keeps an Overweight rating in place on the stock.
- Analyst Dori Kestern and team expect leisure demand to remain elevated for the remainder of the summer and into September. At that point, they expect business transient and group to account for a greater portion of room nights sold for the industry.
- "Although we expect the increase in COVID-19 cases to cloud the outlook for the return of business transient/ group demand over the next month, we do expect that demand to return as previously expected; given that 80% of Choice's demand comes from leisure we would expect its share price over the near term to experience less of a headwind vs. peers."
- The firm assigns a price target of $135 on Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH), which works out to 20X the 2022 EBIDTA mark. The average Wall Street analyst price target on CHH is $115.91.