Xcel, NuScale sign MoU to explore potential plant operations

Aug. 16, 2021 2:56 PM ETXcel Energy Inc. (XEL), FLRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor

Atom Particle
EzumeImages/iStock via Getty Images

  • Xcel Energy (XEL +0.9%) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with NuScale Power to explore partnering on operating small nuclear reactors, with the potential for Xcel as the main operator of NuScale's nuclear plants.
  • NuScale - majority-owned by Fluor (FLR -3%) - says it is "seeking an experienced nuclear plant operator to provide potential customers with the operational support needed to generate carbon-free energy."
  • Xcel has more than 50 years' experience operating nuclear plants, and is the owner and operator of two plants in Minnesota.
  • It is also the first major U.S. power provider to announce a commitment to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
  • NuScale's small modular nuclear reactor design was the first to receive approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.
