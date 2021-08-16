Xcel, NuScale sign MoU to explore potential plant operations
- Xcel Energy (XEL +0.9%) says it signed a memorandum of understanding with NuScale Power to explore partnering on operating small nuclear reactors, with the potential for Xcel as the main operator of NuScale's nuclear plants.
- NuScale - majority-owned by Fluor (FLR -3%) - says it is "seeking an experienced nuclear plant operator to provide potential customers with the operational support needed to generate carbon-free energy."
- Xcel has more than 50 years' experience operating nuclear plants, and is the owner and operator of two plants in Minnesota.
- It is also the first major U.S. power provider to announce a commitment to 100% carbon-free electricity by 2050.
- NuScale's small modular nuclear reactor design was the first to receive approval from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission.