What to expect from Huya Q2 earnings?
Aug. 16, 2021 3:03 PM ETHUYABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA2 Comments
- Huya (NYSE:HUYA) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-33.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $440.25M (+15.3% Y/Y).
- Gross margin estimate 17.5%
- Over the last 2 years, HUYA has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.
- A quick look at last quarter revenue miss.
