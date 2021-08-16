Ardelyx in pact with Jefferies for $150M common stock offering

Aug. 16, 2021

  • Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) is trading higher today on below-average volume despite a loss of over 5% on Friday after the company announced worse than expected earnings for Q2 2021.
  • In July, Ardelyx (ARDX) received the FDA’s complete response letter regarding its marketing application for tenapanor, an experimental therapy to control serum phosphorus in adults with chronic kidney disease (CKD) on dialysis.
  • Soon after, the company announced the implementation of a restructuring plan early this month. Per the latest earnings release, the cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments have dropped to $171.8M as of Q3 2021 from $188.6M at the end of 2020.
  • However, in another attempt to boost liquidity, Ardelyx (ARDX) has also disclosed an at-the-market offering of common stock worth $150M following a sales agreement with Jefferies.
  • Read: Seeking Alpha contributor Avisol Capital Partners helps investors determine the value of Ardelyx (ARDX) following the regulatory setback for tenapanor.
