Faurecia buys Hella to become 7th largest global automotive supplier
Aug. 16, 2021 3:10 PM ETFaurecia S.E. (FAURY), FURCF, HLKHF, HLLGYBy: SA News Team
- French-based Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF) buys a 60% stake in German automotive supplier Hella (OTCPK:HLKHF) at a valuation of €6.7B ($7.9B) to become the 7th largest global automotive supplier.
- Faurecia, which outbid rivals Plastic Omnium and Mahle, has also announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire the rest of Hella shares at a price of €60 per share.
- The combined group will focus on electric mobility, autonomous driving, and lifecycle value management.
- The cash and stock deal increases Faurecia's status among German automakers and decreases its reliance on internal combustion engines.
- “Faurecia and HELLA are a very good fit. This especially applies to product range and market coverage. In addition, both partners place a high value on consequent customer orientation, operative excellence and technology leadership,” said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach.
