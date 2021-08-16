Faurecia buys Hella to become 7th largest global automotive supplier

  • French-based Faurecia (OTCPK:FURCF) buys a 60% stake in German automotive supplier Hella (OTCPK:HLKHF) at a valuation of €6.7B ($7.9B) to become the 7th largest global automotive supplier.
  • Faurecia, which outbid rivals Plastic Omnium and Mahle, has also announced a voluntary public tender offer to acquire the rest of Hella shares at a price of €60 per share.
  • The combined group will focus on electric mobility, autonomous driving, and lifecycle value management.
  • The cash and stock deal increases Faurecia's status among German automakers and decreases its reliance on internal combustion engines.
  • “Faurecia and HELLA are a very good fit. This especially applies to product range and market coverage. In addition, both partners place a high value on consequent customer orientation, operative excellence and technology leadership,” said HELLA CEO Dr. Rolf Breidenbach.
  • Tesla and other EV stocks are trading down today after the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration announced an investigation into autopilot.
