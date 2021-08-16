Will Agilent Technologies FQ3 earnings meet guidance?
Aug. 16, 2021 5:35 PM ETABy: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) is scheduled to announce FQ3 earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.99 (+26.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.54B (+22.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, A has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.
- Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 13 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 10 upward revisions and 0 downward.
- Recently, 'Agilent's pharmDx assay gets expanded CE-IVD mark in non-small cell lung cancer'
- Contributor writes, 'Agilent: Expensive, Yet Safe Bet'
- The stock has scaled about 24% after FQ2 earnings beat and guiding FQ3 $1.51 - $1.54B in revenue and on GAAP EPS at $0.97-$0.99.