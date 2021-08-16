Hyatt CEO: $2.7B Apple Leisure deak is a bet on leisure, but business travel will come back

Aug. 16, 2021 4:34 PM ETHyatt Hotels Corporation (H)KKRBy: Brian Stewart, SA News Editor2 Comments

Couple travelers with medical masks on hotel reception talking to male receptionist
South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

  • Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), said Monday that his firm's $2.7B purchase Apple Leisure Group represents a bet on leisure travel, but that he expects the business-travel market to eventually recover as well.
  • Speaking to CNBC, Hoplamazian said the newly announced purchase would increase his firm's exposure to the leisure market to just over 50% of company revenues, up from the current 45% level.
  • Hyatt announced a deal earlier Monday to buy Apple Leisure from private-equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) and KSL Capital for $2.7B in cash. The acquisition is projected to close in Q4.
  • While the purchase increases Hyatt's exposure to leisure, Hoplamazian predicted that the business-travel market will eventually rebound from its pandemic doldrums.
  • The CEO said that despite near-term disruptions from COVID, he remains "very optimistic" about the business sector.
  • Hoplamazian added that his company's decision to buy Apple Leisure didn't come in response to the travel market's current state.
  • "We are not underwriting this transaction on the basis of what happens in the next four weeks or four months, but rather what happens far in the future," he said.
  • For an in-depth look at what the Apple Leisure deal means for H, check out a report from SA contributor ASB Capital, who says the purchase should unlock value for the company.
