Hyatt CEO: $2.7B Apple Leisure deak is a bet on leisure, but business travel will come back
Aug. 16, 2021 Hyatt Hotels Corporation (H)
- Mark Hoplamazian, president and CEO of Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H), said Monday that his firm's $2.7B purchase Apple Leisure Group represents a bet on leisure travel, but that he expects the business-travel market to eventually recover as well.
- Speaking to CNBC, Hoplamazian said the newly announced purchase would increase his firm's exposure to the leisure market to just over 50% of company revenues, up from the current 45% level.
- Hyatt announced a deal earlier Monday to buy Apple Leisure from private-equity firm KKR (NYSE:KKR) and KSL Capital for $2.7B in cash. The acquisition is projected to close in Q4.
- While the purchase increases Hyatt's exposure to leisure, Hoplamazian predicted that the business-travel market will eventually rebound from its pandemic doldrums.
- The CEO said that despite near-term disruptions from COVID, he remains "very optimistic" about the business sector.
- Hoplamazian added that his company's decision to buy Apple Leisure didn't come in response to the travel market's current state.
- "We are not underwriting this transaction on the basis of what happens in the next four weeks or four months, but rather what happens far in the future," he said.
