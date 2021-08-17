Cisco Systems' broad product offerings seen boosting earnings
Aug. 17, 2021 7:15 AM ETCisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO)By: Rex Crum, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) is set to deliver fiscal fourth-quarter results after the close of trading on Wednesday, and the company is expected to report earnings and revenue growth led by the tech bellwether's broad enterprise product portfolio.
- Wall Street analysts estimate Cisco will report a profit of 83 cents a share, on $13.04 billion in revenue. During the year-ago period, the company earned 80 cents a share, on sales of $12.2 billion.
- Like many enterprise tech companies, Cisco's (CSCO) results come during a period of component shortages across the sector. And while the company is largely expected to top expectations, it doesn't remain immune to the larger trends taking place.
- J.P. Morgan analyst Samik Chatterjee, said the major drivers of Cisco's business remain favorable, with networking equipment and sales to large enterprises, in particular, likely to show strong results. However, Chatterjee added that supply chain issues in recent months have created a situation where "management might look to remain cautious heading into a person of elevated uncertainty." Chatterjee maintains an overweight rating and a $58-a-share price target on Cisco's stock.
- Meanwhile, at Baird, analyst Jonathan Ruykhaver said that a survey of Cisco partners suggests that the company's business "appears to be tracking above COVID-impacted levels." Ruykhaver added that Cisco's (CSCO) partners are wanting security products and services more than any of the company's other offerings.
- "Partner contacts have spoken positively about Cisco's security portfolio and recently identified security as the No. 1 driver of their Cisco business," Ruykhaver said, in a research note. "We view the security market as the strongest theme in enterprise IT and Cisco is one of the top providers of network security in a highly fragmented market."
- Last week, Cisco said it would acquire Israeli application monitoring company Epsagon in a deal worth $500 million.