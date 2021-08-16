Jana Partners takes new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand, exits Perspecta

Aug. 16, 2021

  • Barry Rosenstein's Jana Partners discloses a new stake in SaaS provider Cornerstone OnDemand ((CSOD)), and exits from government service provider Perspecta ((PRSP)), according to its latest 13F filing.
  • The value-driven activist investor more than triples its stake in CyrusOne ((CONE +0.8%)), holding ~1.73M shares, compared with 551.4K shares in the previous 13F; also added heavily to cloud communications operator Vonage Holdings ((VG -1.3%)), with 9.84M shares held vs. 5.80M shares as of March 31 2021.
  • Significantly cut stake in Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings ((LH +1.5%)), holding 578.7K shares vs. 1.14M shares in the prior 13F.
