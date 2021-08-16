FOMO to acquire SMARTSolution Technologies

Aug. 16, 2021 4:01 PM ETFOMO Corp. (FOMC)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • FOMO (OTCPK:FOMC) signed a LOI to acquire SMARTSolution Technologies wherein the business will operate as a wholly owned subsidiary of FOMO and keep its name and brand.
  • Transaction is expected to be completed by September end based on signing a definitive agreement and refinancing of SST's bank debt of several hundred thousand dollars.
  • SST is a well-established provider of interactive communication tools and related IT systems to schools and colleges, as well as to corporations and healthcare institutions including hospitals and clinics for telemedicine.
  • Under agreement terms, offer includes issuance of 1M Series B Preferred shares, 300M common stock purchase warrants struck at $0.02 and assumption of several hundred thousand dollars in bank debt.
  • "This accretive acquisition nicely complements and significantly broadens its portfolio of companies and planned acquisitions in the clean-tech arena and should provide good value to FOMO shareholders," CEO Vik Grover commented.
