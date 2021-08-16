Geron EPS in-line, beats on revenue

Aug. 16, 2021 4:07 PM ETGeron Corporation (GERN)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • Geron (NASDAQ:GERN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
  • Revenue of $0.1M (+150.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.05M.
  • Shares +8.3%.
  • Press Release
  • Previously, the Company provided guidance that its financial resources were sufficient to fund its operations through the end of 2022. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $239.1 million in cash and marketable securities. These financial resources, combined with expected future non-dilutive funding under the current debt facility, are now expected to fund operations through the end of the first quarter of 2023.
