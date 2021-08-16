Geron EPS in-line, beats on revenue
Aug. 16, 2021
- Geron (NASDAQ:GERN): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.09 in-line.
- Revenue of $0.1M (+150.0% Y/Y) beats by $0.05M.
- Shares +8.3%.
- Previously, the Company provided guidance that its financial resources were sufficient to fund its operations through the end of 2022. As of June 30, 2021, the Company had $239.1 million in cash and marketable securities. These financial resources, combined with expected future non-dilutive funding under the current debt facility, are now expected to fund operations through the end of the first quarter of 2023.