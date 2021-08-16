STRATA Skin Sciences acquires Ra Medical's Pharos dermatology business for $3.7M
Aug. 16, 2021 4:10 PM ETSTRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (SSKN)RMEDBy: SA News Team
- STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) announces the acquisition of the U.S. Pharos dermatology business of Ra Medical (NYSE:RMED) for an upfront cash payment of $3.7M.
- The transaction immediately provides STRATA with the opportunity to market its full business solution to Ra Medical’s existing customer base of 400 dermatology practices.
- The deal also provides a "highly synergistic path" to gain additional placements for STRATA’s XTRAC excimer laser system, the company said.
- The Pharos excimer laser is FDA-cleared for the treatment of psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis and leukoderma.
- "... we expect to see an increase in our service contract revenue, as we successfully renew expiring service contracts," STRATA CEO Robert Moccia said.
- STRATA shares rose than 5% post market, while Ra Medical shares were up more than 2%.