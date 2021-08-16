Unrivaled Brands to acquire People’s First Choice
Aug. 16, 2021 4:14 PM ETUnrivaled Brands, Inc. (UNRV)By: Preeti Singh, SA News Editor
- Cannabis sector-focused Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX:UNRV) has agreed to acquire dispensary operator People’s First Choice.
- People’s First Choice has one operational dispensary in Santa Ana, California, licenses for two more locations in Riverside and Los Angeles, and another two retail sites under development in in Southern California.
- Unrivaled Brands will receive revenues from the Santa Ana Dispensary from September 1, 2021. It said that the Santa Ana site is one of the largest licensed dispensaries in California, with more than 1,000 average transactions per day.
- The Los Angeles and Riverside dispensaries are expected to start running by January and March 2022, respectively. Unrivaled Brands expects these two sites, along with Santa Ana, to add more than $60M in new revenues in 2022.