Danimer Scientific reports Q2 results
Aug. 16, 2021
- Danimer Scientific (NYSE:DNMR): Q2 GAAP EPS of $0.39.
- Revenue of $14.47M (+21.9% Y/Y)
- Adjusted EBITDA was negative $2.7M in the current quarter and was negative $0.4M in the second quarter of 2020
- The Company expects the improved operating rates will contribute to Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow from operations in 2021. Based on the timing of customer product launches, the Company expects its second half 2021 results to be weighted towards the fourth quarter.
- The Company expects full year capital expenditures to be in the range of $125 million to $150 million inclusive of post-acquisition investments in Novomer.