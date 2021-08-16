Alkaline Water reports FQ1 results
Aug. 16, 2021
- Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER): FQ1 GAAP EPS of -$0.08.
- Revenue of $14.1M (+5% Y/Y).
- CEO comment: “Despite some significant one-time expenses, our cash position at the end of the first quarter fiscal 2022 was $4.5 million,” stated Mr. Wright. “We believe our cash position will be stronger at the end of our second fiscal quarter based on anticipated $5 million in funds from a private placement, in which Shaquille O’Neal and our Chairman personally invested, and funds from warrants exercised during the second quarter. Furthermore, we have a $20 million ATM with Roth Capital Partners, from which we have not taken down any money.