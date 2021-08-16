Axel Springer seeking to buy stake in Politico - WSJ

  • Axel Springer SE (OTC:AXELF) is in negotiations to buy part or all of Washington D.C. publisher Politico, reports the WSJ.
  • In 2014, The two companies partnered together in a 50/50 joint venture to launch Politico's European edition the next year out of Brussels. The newspaper was named the most influential publication on European affairs in the annual ComRes/Burson-Marsteller survey for 2017 and 2018.
  • Axel Springer owns Business Insider and German newspapers Bild and Die Welt. The company recently purchased a majority stake in e-newsletter Morning Brew in 2020.
  • Founded in 2007, Politico focuses on the coverage of United States and international politics with fast-paced Internet reporting.
  • Axel Springer has also been reported to be in talks to buy news website Axios.
