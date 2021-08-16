Unrivaled Brands reports Q2 results
Aug. 16, 2021 4:25 PM ETUnrivaled Brands, Inc. (UNRV)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Unrivaled Brands (OTCQX:UNRV): Q2 GAAP EPS of -$0.02.
- Revenue of $6.26M (+131.0% Y/Y)
- Press Release
- The company had $40.3M in cash as of June 30, 2021.
- Frank Knuettel, Chief Executive Officer of Unrivaled Brands stated, "I believe our most challenging days now lay behind us and with the now closed merger with Unrivaled Brands, we remain focused on building Unrivaled in a focused and coherent manner, with an eye towards our shareholders. We have been working hard and diligently towards this goal, and while much work remains, I firmly believe the pieces are coming together."