3G Capital adds new stake in Kanzhun, exits Coupa, adds to Doordash, Snowflake
Aug. 16, 2021 4:50 PM ETSnowflake Inc. (SNOW), DASHCVNA, COUP, BZ
- As of June 30, 2021, 3G Capital Partners takes a new stake in online recruitment platform Kazhun (NASDAQ:BZ), and fully exits cloud-based application platform Coupa Financial (NASDAQ:COUP), according to its latest 13F filing.
- The activist investor also added to current stakes in e-commerce auto retailer Carvana (NYSE:CVNA), holding 285K shares of common stock as of June 30, 2021 vs. 232.3K in the prior 13F filing, as of March 31, 2021;
- Food delivery app Doordash (NYSE:DASH), with 115K shares held, compared with 30K in the previous filing and;
- Cloud-based data platform Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW), with 90K shares held vs. 40K shares in the prior filing.
